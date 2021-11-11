Lifelong rivals face off on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers when the United States Men's National Team host Mexico on Friday, November 12. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Matchday 7 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will bring us the most anticipated game in the region. The USA take on Mexico in a can't-miss matchup on Friday, November 12, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The Stars and Stripes want to build on their latest result, when they bounced back from a shocking defeat to Panama. Although Gregg Berhalter will try and put the best possible lineup, Christian Pulisic isn't ready to go yet.

This will be an even more special derby for El Tri given their painful defeats to the USA in the Concacaf Nations League Finals and in the 2021 Gold Cup final. Will Mexico claim revenge by beating their arch-nemesis on the road this time?

USA vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 9:10 PM (ET)

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

USA vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

USA vs Mexico: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The United States Men's National Team comes from a much-needed 2-1 win over Costa Rica that placed them second in the standings after Matchday 6. Without Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna, the USA will have to make an effort to reduce the gap with the rivals.

Mexico are in control of the table with 14 points, three clear of the USA. It's not been an easy year for Gerardo Martino at the helm of El Tri but he got his side to a promising start on the road to Qatar, as Mexico are unbeaten after six games (W4 D2). Last time out, they beat El Salvador 2-0.

This will be the 24th World Cup Qualifier meeting between these sides. Mexico have been dominant with 12 victories, while the USMNT has emerged victorious five times, and they drew on six occasions.

How to watch or live stream USA vs Mexico in the US

The game to be played between the USA and Mexico on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast on TUDN USA, Univision, ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and ESPN+.





USA vs Mexico: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Mexico as slight favorites with +155 odds, while the USMNT has +190, and a tie would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel USA +190 Tie +200 Mexico +155

* Odds via FanDuel.