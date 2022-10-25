Gregg Berhalter has a lot to think about heading into Qatar 2022, central defense seems to be a huge talking point as we rank where the defenders are.

The USMNT have a date with destiny on November 21st against Wales in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For the USMNT it’s their return to the big event after narrowly missing out in Russia 2018.

Gregg Berhalter’s side has shown a lot of ups and downs of a team that lost a generation and relies on the abilities of their youth but lacks the experience of team's past. While the midfield seems to be set, defense and attack seem to be a major talking point for the USMNT.

Below is a review of the stock of some of the USMNT defenders, where they are at and what kind of chances do they have going to Qatar 2022.

Stock up

Tim Ream may not fit Gregg Berhalter’s system per say but he has played at a high level for more than five years and is a captain of a Premier League side. On a team that will be on the back pedal more often than not at the World Cup, Ream should be a major option for Berhalter.

Walker Zimmerman looks like he will be the starting and focal defender for the USMNT come the World Cup. Cameron Carter-Vickers play at Celtic have him as a reliable back up option, while Erik Palmer-Brown begins to command the defense at Troyes but has played limited minutes with the USMNT.

On the flanks, Sergiño Dest, Joe Scally, Antonee Robinson, and Reggie Cannon seem to be locks as they continue to play in Europe.

Stock in limbo

Not up or down but indifferent, Shaq Moore impressed little in MLS, being good but not great. Mark McKenzie is battling between Erik Palmer-Brown and Aaron Long for that last spot in central defense. McKenzie has played well in Belgium and in other circumstances deserves a look.

Stock way down

Chris Richards’ move to the Premier League and injury issues have hurt his chances of making the squad greatly. When healthy he is a sub, Richards was seen as the natural partner to Zimmerman, but with no games to gel, Richards may need to think about 2026.

Aaron Long has gradually played worse and worse for the USMNT and New York Red Bulls. Despite, apparently, understanding Berhalter’s system, Long has looked lost in his last few USMNT games and MLS Playoffs.

John Brooks has played 2 minutes of league soccer in 4 months. Hard to imagine he is in consideration at this point as he warms the bench at Benfica.