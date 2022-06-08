According to reports out of Spain the dynamic but often injured American midfielder may be moving from Germany to Spain on a transfer.

Tyler Adams is a talented player, there is no question about that, the 23-year-old former New York Red Bulls product made the move to the Bundesliga in 2019 and has more than excelled with sister club RB Leipzig.

The main issue with the USMNT midfield leader has not been talent but rather durability, oftentimes picking up injuries in all 4 of his seasons at RB Leipzig. In total, Adams has played 103 games and scored 2 goals for the German club, no goal more important than his game winner for Leipzig in a 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid, helping the club advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 2020.

Now reports from AS in Spain have indicated that the USMNT midfielder is on the radar of LaLiga club Sevilla and that the Spanish club is willing to shell out a transfer fee for Adams.

Tyler Adams to Sevilla?

According to the AS report Adams’ transfer fee would be in the range of 20 million euros, the dynamic midfielder usually plays centrally at the club level but can play on the wings or full back.

After winning the German Cup this season Adams was interviewed after the match and it seemed like a swan song as Adams and the club are looking to move on from each other. For Adams a move to LaLiga would mark a shift from where he has played his whole career, the Red Bull family both in MLS and the Bundesliga.

Sevilla finished fourth in LaLiga last season and will play UEFA Champions League soccer, the club on it 's current roster has Gonzalo Montiel, Jesús Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Papu Gómez, and Mexican international Jesús Corona.

The team is coached by Julen Lopetegui who is a former Real Madrid and Spain coach. Lopetegui at one time was interested in the USMNT job before the federation named Gregg Berhalter. Sevilla also has the honor of being a club that famed Argentine legend Diego Maradona played for after his drug ban from 1992-1993.