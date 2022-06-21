The American U20 team closes its participation in the group stage of the Concacaf U20 Championship against Cuba U20. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States U20 will look to finish at the top of the Group E standings of the Concacaf U20 Championshp in their game against leaders Cuba U20. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The American team is one of the great candidates to win this 2022 edition of the Concacaf U20 Championship, and so far it has been showing a promising level. Although in their first game they faced a weak team like St. Kitts and Nevis U20, with which the victory did not have much merit, in the draw against Canada U20 they did show virtues that invite hope.

On the side of Cuba U20, they predictably won against Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 in Matchday 2, but before they had beaten Canada U20, with which they arrive as leaders in this Matchday 3 with 6 points out of 6 possible. Of course, they want to finish in the best possible way and a victory against USMNT U20 would be an excellent way to cap off an excellent group stage.

USMNT U20 vs Cuba U20: Date

USMNT U20 and Cuba U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

USMNT U20 vs Cuba U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

USMNT U20 vs Cuba U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between USMNT U20 and Cuba U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

