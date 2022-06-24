United States U20 face Nicaragua U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship begins for the American U20 team that will face Nicaragua U20 this Saturday, June 25. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The United States U20 team had a very good group stage, obtaining 7 points out of a possible 9 with their 10-0 wins against Saint Kitts and Nevis U20, and 3-0 against Cuba U20; and the 2-2 draw against Canada U20. They are still the main favorites along with Mexico U20 to win the tournament and now that the more difficult games are coming they will have to show that favoritism.

In the case of Nicaragua U20, they were the winners of Group D in the preliminary phase of the Concacaf U20 Championship (which took place between November 6 and 10, 2021) which gave them the opportunity to play the round of 16 of the tournament. In their group they had not so strong rivals (Guyana, Cayman Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands) so their level is unknown and if they are in a position to face a strong team like the USA.

USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both teams present a great unknown in this tournament. On the one hand, the US U20 demonstrated their superiority against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba (clearly inferior rivals), but against a stronger rival like Canada U20 they showed some virtues, but not enough considering that they were expected to be much more superior.

In the case of Nicaragua U20, they won the three games of group D with authority, but against very weak rivals, so their level is also unknown. However, it is clear that the favorites in this game will be the Americans and that the Nicaraguans will seek to be the surprise of this round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship.

How to watch or live stream USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20 in the US

USMNT U20 and Nicaragua U20 will play for the Matchday 16 of the MLS this Saturday, June 25 at 8:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: ViX.

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

USMNT U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game, and in general throughout the tournament there have been no bets for these games. It will be necessary to see if that changes now that the round of 16 is played, and if that is the case, they will surely announce their favorites who are most likely USMNT U20.

