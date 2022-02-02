The USMNT will face Honduras today at Allianz Field in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The USMNT will host Honduras today at Allianz Field in Minnesota in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Team USA suffered a 2-0 away loss to Concacaf qualifiers leaders Canada on Sunday and will now look to get back to winning ways to move one step closer to its goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Honduras, on the other hand, are the only national team in the Final Round that hasn't won a single game after 10 rounds of the tournament. The 2-0 home defeat to El Salvador was Honduras' sixth straigh defeat in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

USMNT vs Honduras: Starting time of the game

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Dominican Republic: 8:30 PM

El Salvador: 6:30 PM

Guatemala: 6:30 PM

Honduras: 6:30 PM

Nicaragua: 6:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 PM

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Honduras: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN2 Norte, Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN2 Norte

El Salvador: Star+, ESPN2 Norte

Guatemala: ESPN2 Norte, Star+

Honduras: Star+, ESPN2 Norte

Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN2 Norte

Panama: ESPN2 Norte, Star+

US: FuboTV (free trial)