USMNT will face Panama this Sunday, March 27 in a game in a game corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and Panama will face each other this Sunday, March 27 in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The United States are in a good position to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar: with 22 points, they are second and there are only 6 points left to play. However, they should not be overconfident since Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico are following them closely, and a couple of bad games could end the American illusion of being in Qatar.

In the case of Panama, they know that three very important points are at stake. At this moment they would be out of everything, since in the previous Matchday, Costa Rica surpassed them after beating Canada and drawing the Panamanians against Honduras. There is not much left to play for, and Panama will have to take risks if they want to qualify for a World Cup again.

USMNT vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

USMNT vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

USMNT vs Panama: Storylines

Although they very much need to go for the victory since there is little left for the end of the Qualifiers, Panama's record against the United States is not encouraging: in a total of 24 games they have only obtained 2 victories, compared to 16 for the Americans (with 6 draws). Obviously, the Panamanians will be looking to achieve something that they have not been able to do many times in history, but even so, they trust in giving the surprise of this Qualifiers.

How to watch or live stream USMNT vs Panama in the US

The game that USMNT will play against Panama for the Matchday 13 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on FuboTV + (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App.

USMNT vs Panama: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly United States are the favorite with 1.40 odds, while Panama have 8.25. A draw would finish in a 4.33 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM United States 1.40 Tie 4.33 Panama 8.25

*Odds via BetMGM