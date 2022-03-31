The job got done! The USMNT is heading to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. It was a long and bumpy road but Gregg Berhalter ‘s side pulled it off and have answered some questions and has others ahead of Qatar 2022.

It’s over! Finally, the USMNT is going back to the World Cup. It was not easy, but the USMNT finished third in the octagonal and booked a direct ticket to Qatar 2022. When looking at only the numbers the USMNT finished just three points behind Canada and Mexico, scored the second most goals and only lost one extra game than the other two nations.

Nonetheless during the road to qualification, the USMNT encountered many issues, from flaky defending to an impossibility to find a consistent goal scorer, the team had to deal with a number of injury issues as well.

Gregg Berhalter ‘s team has been the center of criticism, but the team sucked it up and went through the qualification process vindicating some and questioning others. Here is a look at specific issues the USMNT will need to get right before Qatar 2022.

Get out of Concacaf

After almost two years of playing only Concacaf opponents the USMNT will need to get as many high-profile games as possible for the World Cup. Rumors have it that the team will play Argentina but booking other qualified nations or even talented teams that failed to make the World Cup will be key.

The USMNT last played Switzerland in a 2-1 defeat back in May of 2021 before that a 0-0 draw against Wales in 2020 and then a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in 2019. If this cycle has lacked anything more than others it has been friendlies against big caliber opponents. This is due more to Concacaf congesting the schedule than the USMNT’s own desires.

Goalkeeper

Gregg Berhalter has platooned the keepers during qualification but settling down on one will be important for consistency. Both Turner and Steffen have made their cases to claim the USMNT number 1 shirt, although Matt Turner seems to be the safer option to Steffen who is prone to blunders.

Striker

The game of musical chairs continues, from Ricardo Pepi to Jesús Ferreira to Jordan Pefok no one has claimed the starting 9 position on the USMNT. It is no longer a matter of depth or chances, it's a matter of a total lack of ability for said forward to score. Going to a World Cup without a scoring threat up top makes the job much more difficult.

What the team got right

Along the way the team became a much more practical compact unit. The game in Azteca proved that the team could hold the fort and attack with viable threats like Pulisic, Reyna, and Weah. The USMNT’s best games came against Mexico and Panama where they gave up possession but attacked with purpose. Maybe that is the approach Gregg Berhalter will need to survive what will be a complicated group stage. The notion the USMNT will backheel and nutmeg their way to the knockout round of this World Cup is a moot point, they could not do that in Concacaf, it is doubtful they will do that now against much higher caliber opponents.

It was not always perfect, but the USMNT are going to the World Cup and to quote former Uruguayan national team coach Óscar Washington Tabárez, “It’s not about how you got there (The World Cup), it’s that you got there. No one remembers who finished first or second, the prize is absolutely the same. What you do once at the World Cup is what matters.”

