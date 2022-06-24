The USWNT and Colombia will clash on Saturday at the DSG Park in the 2022 International Friendly. out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The United States will face Colombia at the DSG Park in Commerce City in an International Friendly 2022 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this unique women's soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Colombia have not grabbed a win to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on January 23, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed Las Chicas Superpoderosas with a final result of 6-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

USWNT vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: DSG Park, Commerce City

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US

USWNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

USWNT vs Colombia: Storylines

The US female soccer side have been very busy playing international games this year. However, they have appeared in just two International Friendly matchups, winning both of them. Meanwhile, this will be the fifth friendly match for Colombia this year. Interestingly, they have so far had all draws.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 2, 2011, when the USWNT claimed a 3-0 triumph in the Women’s World Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Colombia in the U.S.

The 2022 International Friendly match between the USWNT and Colombia, to be played on Saturday at the DSG Park in Commerce City, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.

How to watch USWNT vs Colombia anywhere

If you want to watch this women's friendly match between USWNT vs Colombia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

USWNT vs Colombia: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the USWNT vs Colombia matchup. However, judging by the USA's form, we can expect them to claim a comfortable win at home.