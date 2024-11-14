Josh Allen and Sean McDermott might recover a key weapon on the Buffalo Bills to play Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Familiar foes will meet in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season when the Buffalo Bills welcome Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The team received some bad news in the days leading to the game as Sean McDermott confirmed that Josh Allen will miss wideout Keon Coleman, but now they seem to have reason for optimism.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, wide receiver Amari Cooper let Allen and McDermott know he feels ready to play against the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a wrist injury.

“Definitely feeling better, definitely more comfortable. Just ready to play football again,” said Cooper, via Alex Brasky. When asked whether he felt ready to come back on Sunday, the Bills wideout didn’t hesitate: “Yeah, I do.”

Cooper joined Buffalo via trade from the Cleveland Browns in October, with the Bills leaving Reid and the Chiefs without a potential weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The wideout got injured in his second game with his new team though, which is why he couldn’t make a notable impact for Allen yet.

Amari Cooper #18 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Amari Cooper’s start with the Bills

Cooper had a strong debut with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, before hurting his hand against the Seattle Seahawks the following week.

The Bills listed Cooper as a limited participant in their Thursday injury report, so McDermott will probably wait and see how he progresses to determine his status. But the wideout has already made it clear that he wants to play on Sunday.

Allen, McDermott could miss another Bills pass catcher vs Chiefs

Getting Cooper back would be great news for the Bills, as Allen could be missing another key weapon apart from Coleman. For the second day in a row, tight end Dalton Kincaid did not participate of practice and remains questionable for the game against Kansas City.

The 25-year-old hurt his knee during the first quarter of Buffalo’s win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, and even though he briefly attempted to return after halftime, he ended up exiting the game in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Reid confirms possible return on Chiefs, but practically rules out two players

On the other hand, Reid also expects to recover another weapon for Patrick Mahomes to play the Bills. Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who picked up a hamstring injury in Week 7, looks ready to come back.

However, the game in Buffalo seems to come a bit early for other players. While he suggested Smith-Schuster may return, Reid appeared to rule out both RB Isiah Pacheco and DE Charles Omenihu against the Bills.