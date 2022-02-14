USWNT will face Czech Republic for the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

USWNT and Czech Republic will face each other at the Dignity Health Tennis Center for the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The tournament that takes place in the United States and that brings the American women's soccer team together with some countries that are invited and that is held annually during the last days of February or the first days of March since 2016, will have in this 2022 its seventh edition.

In this SheBelieves 2022, in addition to the local team, the women national teams from Iceland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic will participate. It is precisely against these that the locals will play in what will be the second game of the first Matchday of this SheBelieves 2022. The first game will be between the other two remaining teams: Iceland vs. New Zealand.

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Date

This second game of the Matchday 1 of the SheBelieves Cup 2022 between USWNT and Czech Republic that will take place at the Dignity Health Tennis Center will be played this Friday, February 18 at 11:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Czech Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Czech Republic

USWNT and Czech Republic will play this second game of the Matchday 1 of this SheBelieves Cup 2022 and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN.

