The USWNT and New Zealand will clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 2. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The USWNT will face New Zealand at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on the Matchday 2 of the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting unique women's International soccer match in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 19th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory in 16 occasions so far; New Zealand have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on July 24, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed the Football Ferns with a final result of 6-1 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

USWNT vs New Zealand: Date

The 2022 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 2 game between USWNT and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2021, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

USWNT vs New Zealand: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs New Zealand for SheBelieves Cup 2022

The game to be played between the USA and New Zealand in Matchday 2 of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include ESPN3, ABC, PrendeTV, ABC App.