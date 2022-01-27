Venezuela and Bolivia face off on Friday, January 28 on Matchday 15 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

The South American Qualifiers returned with an eventful Matchday 15 as the road to Qatar 2022 is coming to an end. Venezuela and Bolivia clash in a crucial game for their World Cup aspirations on Friday, January 28, in Barinas. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It's the dawn of a new era for La Vinotinto. Former Argentina and Colombia manager Jose Pekerman has taken the reins of Venezuela aiming to begin a rebuild that results in their first ever World Cup appearance. It seems unlikely he'll accomplish such feat for Qatar, but his first game in charge could show what could wait for them in the future.

On the other hand, La Verde are surprisingly in contention for a World Cup berth. Cesar Farias' men have pulled off a number of results that keep Bolivia alive in the battle for the remaining spots. Will they win this one to continue in the fight?

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 5 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Agustin Tovar, Barinas

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Storylines

Venezuela have suffered a number of problems within the federation that have inevitably had an impact on the senior national team, with Jose Peseiro stepping away after 14 months of debt. But there's renewed optimism with the arrival of Pekerman, who has turned the fortunes of Colombia a few years back.

La Vinotinto are bottom of the standings with seven points (W2 D1 L11) and head into this clash hoping to end a three-game losing streak. It won't be an easy challenge for Pekerman and results probably won't come overnight, but if Venezuela trust the process, they might change their history for good.

The outlook is better for Bolivia, despite they don't seem to be among the strongest teams in the continent. They have won three out of their four last games (L1), including a stunning 3-0 victory over Uruguay last time out, but all of their wins came at home so far. Will they pick up their first road win?

How to watch or live stream Venezuela vs Bolivia in the US

The game to be played between Venezuela and Bolivia in Barinas on Matchday 15 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as heavy favorites to win the game. FanDuel has given Venezuela odds of -160, while Bolivia have +470 to pull off a shock and a draw would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Venezuela -160 Tie +270 Bolivia +470

* Odds via FanDuel.