Venezuela and Bolivia come against each other today at Estadio Agustin Tovar for Matchday 15 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers today

Venezuela and Bolivia are set to meet at the Estadio Agustin Tovar in Barinas, today, January 27, 2022, in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Matchday 15 game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 42nd overall meeting. Interestingly, Bolivia are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 16 occasions so far; Venezuela have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and the remaining 12 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on June 3, 2021, when La Verde won convincingly 3-1 in their previous World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Time of the game

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 2:00 PM (PT), 3:00 PM (MT), 4:00 PM (CT), 5:00 PM (ET), 6:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 4:00 PM

UK: 10:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Venezuela vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: Canal 7 TV Publica

Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

United States: Fubo TV (free trial)

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN Sports 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Italy: Mola TV

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+