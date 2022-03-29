Venezuela and Colombia will face each other today at the Estadio Cachamay in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Colombia will fight for their last chance to qualify for the next 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight when they visit Venezuela at the Estadio Cachamay in their last game of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

The Cafeteros finally ended their negative run in the competition by beating Bolivia 3-0 on Thursday. With the victory, Colombia remain in with a chance of qualifying for Qatar 2022, although they will not only depend on tonight's match.

Venezuela, already out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, are coming off a 3-0 loss to Lionel Messi's Argentina and will try to get back to winning ways today in front of their home crowd to close their qualifying campaign in the best possible way.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Starting time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11.30 PM

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Venezuela vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DeporTV

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Canais Globo

France: beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Ireland: FreeSports TV ROI

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

UK: FreeSports TV UK

US: Exclusively on FuboTV (free trial)