Venezuela will welcome Peru at the Estadio Olimpico in Caracas on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET) in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers.

This will be their 38th overall meeting. No surprises here as Peru are by far favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Venezuela have grabbed a triumph only eight times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 5, 2021, and it ended in a tight 1-0 win for the White and Red in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the third time this year, again at the World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Venezuela probable lineup

Salomon Rondon has missed the international break to focus on getting in shape for Everton. Tomas Rincon and Jose Martinez make up a strong midfield duo who will be depended upon to bring expertise and steel in the mid-area.

The Red Wine coach Leonardo Gonzalez is expected to use a back three with Adrian Martinez, Nahuel Ferraresi, and Yordan Osorio.

Venezuela possible starting XI:

Romo; Rosales, Martinez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Carrillo; Machis, Rincon, Martinez, Hurtado; Ramirez.

Peru probable lineup

Peru are anticipated to present an unchanged team on Tuesday, with important players such as Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, and Renato Tapia continuing to participate. However, after serving a ban the last time out, Yoshimar Yotun's comeback might be a possibility.

Gianluca Lapadula will very likely keep his place in the starting lineup after scoring his fourth international goal in the 3-0 victory over Bolivia last Thursday.

Peru possible starting XI:

Gallese; Lora, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Yotun, Tapia; Carrillo, Pena, Cueva; Lapadula.