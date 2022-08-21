VfL Bochum and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum. The home team must play and do something against the big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
VfL Bochum started the bundesliga with a couple of defeats, but the season is too young to say that they will do poorly. The problem for Bochum is that this game against Bayern will be tough and difficult to win.
Bayern are one of the big favorites to win the German league this year, and it is likely that they will win the title as in past editions even if the other big favorite, Borussia Dortmund, are in good form.
VfL Bochum vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
VfL Bochum and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Sunday, August 21 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.
Australia: 1:30 AM August 22
Bahamas: 11:30 AM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Barbados: 9:00 AM
Belize: 7:00 AM
Botswana: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Ethiopia: 4:00 PM
Gambia: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Lesotho: 3:00 PM
Liberia: 1:00 PM
Malawi: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM August 22
Mauritius: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Namibia: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Pakistan: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Rwanda: 3:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
South Sudan: 3:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
United Kingdom: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 3:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM
VfL Bochum vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV
Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Gabon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Malta: TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Pakistan: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sri Lanka: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD
Tanzania: Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football
United States: ESPN+