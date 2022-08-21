VfL Bochum take on Bayern at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

VfL Bochum and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum. The home team must play and do something against the big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

VfL Bochum started the bundesliga with a couple of defeats, but the season is too young to say that they will do poorly. The problem for Bochum is that this game against Bayern will be tough and difficult to win.

Bayern are one of the big favorites to win the German league this year, and it is likely that they will win the title as in past editions even if the other big favorite, Borussia Dortmund, are in good form.

VfL Bochum vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

VfL Bochum and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Sunday, August 21 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Australia: 1:30 AM August 22

Bahamas: 11:30 AM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Barbados: 9:00 AM

Belize: 7:00 AM

Botswana: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Ethiopia: 4:00 PM

Gambia: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Lesotho: 3:00 PM

Liberia: 1:00 PM

Malawi: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM August 22

Mauritius: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Namibia: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Pakistan: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Rwanda: 3:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

South Sudan: 3:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

United Kingdom: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM

VfL Bochum vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV

Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gabon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Malta: TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Pakistan: Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, Sony Six

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sri Lanka: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

Tanzania: Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football

United States: ESPN+