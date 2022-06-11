The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner. Harry Kane was quizzed who he believes will be the favorites to win the World Cup later this year, and he made a big mistake in his answer.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, and although the UEFA Nations League, the CONCACAF Nations League, international friendlies, and the Africa Cup of Nations are being played, no national team can stop thinking about the World Cup.

32 national teams will participate in the most important soccer tournament in the world, 30 have already qualified, and it remains to be known whether the last two places will be occupied by Peru (Conmebol), Australia (AFC), Costa Rica (Concacaf) or New Zealand (CFO).

In this context, England faced Germany on Matchday 2 of League A Group 3 for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. The match ended 1-1, with goals scored by: Jonas Hofmann and Harry Kane. Tottenham's striker was quizzed after the match about who he believes will be the favorites to win the World Cup later this year, and he made a big mistake in his answer.

Harry Kane's big blunder

Kane, who is four goals away from becoming England's all-time leading scorer (he has 50 goals and Wayne Rooney scored 53), is the captain of the national team and one of the team's leading players.

During an interview with ESPN´s Sports Center, he was asked about the candidates to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and he said: “There are so many good teams. You have some top European teams: us, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and then you have Brazil and Argentina. You have top teams around the world. To win a World Cup you have to be at a high, high level for seven games”.

The curious thing about his answer is that the Azzurri, winners of Euro 2020, will not be at this year’s major tournament following their shock loss to North Macedonia in the play-offs. Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for a second consecutive time after also missing the 2018 edition in Russia. Their last appearance in Brazil 2014 saw them placed in Group D with England, Uruguay, and Costa Rica, but they failed to advance through.