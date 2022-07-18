In a stunning video that is circling on social media, the midfielder was being frisked by police after being told to get out of his car at gunpoint.

In a strange case of “mistaken identity”,AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was removed from his vehicle by Italian police. As many as four officers were at the scene and the French soccer player was told to stand still on a police car.

In the shocking video, Bakayoko is having his pockets emptied while two other officers are pointing their weapons on the passenger who was accompanying the midfielder.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that Bakayoko’s car was pulled over and he was told to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. Once the “danger” was under control by the police they soon realized their grave mistake.

Italian police pull over Tiemoue Bakayoko

In the video as the police are controlling the situation with the car that is pulled over, Tiemoue Bakayoko has his hands on a police cruisers hood. While the AC Milan player is being searched by one officer, another walks over and informs the officer of their mistake.

In the video it can clearly be seen the officer frisking Tiemoue Bakayoko says, “Who?” with a shocked look when they realize that they have pulled over a AC Milan player. No reason has yet been reported as to why the car was pulled over.

Tiemoue Bakayoko made 14 appearances for AC Milan in their championship season last year. He is currently on loan via Chelsea but is rumored to be on his way to a French club.