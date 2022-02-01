Alexis Sanchez opened the score in Chile's win over Bolivia in the World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at his brilliant free-kick goal that had momentarily given La Roja the lead on Matchday 16.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up in a crucial moment for his national team. The Inter Milan winger scored a wonderful free-kick goal to lead Chile's victory against Bolivia on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

La Roja arrived at this game aiming to end a two-game losing streak after being beaten by Ecuador and Argentina, respectively, with their World Cup aspirations hanging by a thread.

However, the former Barcelona star put the team on his back when they needed him the most. Here, take a look at the video of Alexis' free-kick goal that opened Chile's lead in La Paz.

Watch: Alexis Sanchez's free-kick goal for Chile vs. Bolivia

Chile stepped into the field looking for the opening goal that gave them the lead. It didn't take long for them to find it, as Alexis Sanchez found the back of the net with a powerful free-kick that Carlos Lampe couldn't save.