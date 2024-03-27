Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the international stage Tuesday, but things didn’t go to plan for his side. Portugal suffered a shocking 2-0 loss at the hands of Slovenia, and the striker was seen furious.

Shortly after the final whistle, the cameras captured an angry Ronaldo storming off the field, with the Al-Nassr superstar complaining against the fourth referee on his way to the locker room.

Roberto Martinez’s side was on an 11-game winning streak, thanks to its previous 5-2 victory over Sweden. Ronaldo missed that match, as he was given time off along with other senior players.

The veteran forward came back to action for the final friendly of the March international window, but was unable to make the difference for his country. Though he had two of Portugal’s 10 shots in Ljublana, it clearly wasn’t his best night.

What’s next for Ronaldo

Now it’s time for the players to report to their clubs, with the Portuguese national team returning to action in June, when it will play Finland, Croatia, and Ireland before the European Championship.

Portugal have been drawn against Czechia, Turkey, and Georgia (who punched their ticket by beating Greece on penalties Tuesday) in Group F of the Euro 2024. Ronaldo is expected to take part in the tournament, which is why he was rested for the Sweden fixture this month.

But before then, Ronaldo will try and finish the club season strongly with Al-Nassr. The Riyadh-based side is 12 points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal with 10 rounds to go, but is also in contention for two other trophies.

Jorge Jesus’ men are in the final four of both the Saudi Super Cup and the King Cup of Champions, so they may have a great shot at winning a prize here.