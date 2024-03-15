This Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr had a lot of pressure on the road against Al Ahli. Considering they were 12 points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, CR7 and his teammates couldn’t fail.

Furthermore, Al Nassr are at risk of having another season without trophies after they were eliminated on Monday by Al Ain in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League.

Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again become the hero for his club at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. A crucial goal in the 68th minute in the race for the title and a 1-0 win.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Throughout his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 879 goals. An impressive number that will continue to increase as the legendary player has no plans to retire in the near future.

During the 2023-2024 season, CR7 has scored 23 goals and is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League. Additionally, after converting the penalty kick, the Portuguese star has now reached 50 goals with his club.