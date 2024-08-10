Manchester United, in a match that seemed destined to end in a draw, found an unexpected hero. In the 82nd minute, when the Red Devils’ hopes were beginning to fade, Alejandro Garnacho received the ball on the edge of the area.

With innate skill and surprising coolness, the young Argentine eluded several Manchester City defenders and, with a cross-shot, beat the resistance of the rival goalkeeper. The stadium erupted in jubilation as United fans celebrated the tie-breaking goal in the 2024 Community Shield.

The match had passed without major shocks, a tactical duel and mutual study. However, in the blink of an eye, Garnacho broke the balance of the match. His goal was a balm for United fans, who saw their team close to victory.

A heart-stopping finish to the Community Shield!

When everything seemed to indicate that Manchester United would take the victory thanks to Garnacho’s goal, Bernardo Silva appeared to cool the euphoria of the Manchester City. In the 89th minute, the Portuguese midfielder took advantage of a defensive oversight to shoot at goal and force a penalty shootout, thus extending the excitement until the last breaths of the match.

