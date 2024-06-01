Jürgen Klopp took over social media with his presence at Wembley. A massive day for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid.

Jürgen Klopp had seven wonderful years as the coach of Borussia Dortmund, leading them to win the Bundesliga twice and to reach the Champions League final in the 2012-2013 season.

After his great work with the German club, Klopp went to the Premier League to revolutionize another legendary team, Liverpool. Just a few days ago, the amazing strategist experienced his last match at Anfield.

Now, officially without a team, Jürgen Klopp arrived at Wembley to be just another Borussia Dortmund fan ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The moment immediately became a trending topic on social media.

Jose Mourinho also appeared at Wembley

Another special guest at Wembley Stadium was Jose Mourinho, who is the man of the hour due to his imminent move to Fenerbahce. In fact, during an interview with Sky Sports, Mou spoke about the situation with the Turkish team. “I decided I want to go…but it’s not done yet!”