The 2024 UEFA Champions League final is upon us, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund battling it out for the continental glory today at Wembley. And one of the questions fans may make hours before the kick-off is whether Thibaut Courtois or Andriy Lunin will be the starting goalkeeper for Los Blancos.

While the Belgian is without any doubt one of, if not the best at his position, an ACL injury early in the season saw him miss much of the campaign, with the Ukraine international doing a great job during his absence.

However, Carlo Ancelotti told the media this week that Courtois will start for Madrid against Dortmund, with Lunin on the bench after missing practices due to flu during the week. Hence, Courtois will start in a Champions League final for the Spanish giants for the second time.

Courtois back in a Champions League final for Real Madrid

Back in the 2021-22, Courtois played an instrumental role in Madrid’s road to the 14th success. That season, the former Atletico Madrid keeper made crucial saves, with Courtois denying Lionel Messi from the penalty spot in the last 16 first leg against PSG.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid makes a save from Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

But the Belgium international went on to deliver more crucial performances in the quarterfinals against Chelsea and the semifinals vs Manchester City, winning the Man of the Match award by making nine saves in the final against Liverpool.

Lunin’s contribution to Real Madrid’s 2024 Champions League final appearance

But of course, many will probably feel this situation is unfair for Lunin, who played a key role in the Merengue’s trip to this year’s final. After Kepa failed to impress during the group stage, the Ukrainian took over for the knockout stages and brought his A-game.

Lunin’s biggest moment in this season’s Champions League came in the quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City, making two saves in the penalty shootout to send Madrid to the next round.