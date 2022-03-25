Argentina have suddenly extended their lead over Venezuela in the second half to finish their last qualifier at home strongly. Shortly after Angel Di Maria scored a beautiful chip, Lionel Messi made it three despite a bad finish.
With this result, La Albiceleste extend their unbeaten run to 30 games to continue holding the world record and head into the next FIFA World Cup in high spirits. The atmosphere at La Bombonera was electric and Messi's goal send the crowd even wilder.
Nicolas Gonzalez put the hosts in front in the first half after many efforts and from then on Argentina would continue to have control of the game. In the second half, Lionel Scaloni's men secured a commanding win to head into Qatar 2022 in high spirits.