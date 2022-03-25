It was not a great finish from Lionel Messi but the ball got in anyway to make it three for Argentina over Venezuela and send the home crowd wild. Here, check out the video of his goal.

Argentina have suddenly extended their lead over Venezuela in the second half to finish their last qualifier at home strongly. Shortly after Angel Di Maria scored a beautiful chip, Lionel Messi made it three despite a bad finish.

With this result, La Albiceleste extend their unbeaten run to 30 games to continue holding the world record and head into the next FIFA World Cup in high spirits. The atmosphere at La Bombonera was electric and Messi's goal send the crowd even wilder.

Nicolas Gonzalez put the hosts in front in the first half after many efforts and from then on Argentina would continue to have control of the game. In the second half, Lionel Scaloni's men secured a commanding win to head into Qatar 2022 in high spirits.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores third goal for Argentina vs Venezuela with awkward finish

