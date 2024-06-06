El Salvador and Puerto Rico are set to face each other in the first matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers today at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Here you will find all the details to watch this game live in the USA.

The journey to play in the next World Cup has begun, and the CONCACAF teams are ready. This edition has greater opportunity, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have already secured their spots as host countries. Today, it’s El Salvador and Puerto Rico’s turn to face each other in the qualifiers in the opening meeting. In this article, you’ll find all the information on where to watch this game live in the USA.

The two teams share Group F with Suriname, Anguilla, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. El Salvador wants to end a long streak of 22 matches without a win, which includes 11 draws and 11 losses. The Salvadorans’ last victory was on June 4, 2022, with a 3-1 win over Grenada, exactly two years ago.

Puerto Rico has been active this year with two friendlies against Belize, achieving a draw and a 3-0 loss in the most recent one. The Puerto Ricans will look to replicate their performance from the previous CONCACAF Nations League, in which they finished second in League B Group D.

When will the El Salvador vs Puerto Rico match be played?

The game between El Salvador and Puerto Rico will be played this Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico: Time by the state in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Puerto Rico live in the USA via Fanatiz PPV

The match between El Salvador and Puerto Rico can be watched live on Pay-Per-View through Fanatiz. To access this service, you will need to subscribe and enjoy the event in Spanish, English, or with stadium sound.