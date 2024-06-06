USA will face off against Colombia in what will a 2024 International friendly match. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

It is a duel that promises to be very interesting between two rivals who share the same goal on the horizon: the Copa America 2024. On the United States side, although they are not among the main favorites, they are currently the best team in CONCACAF and will seek to represent it in the best way.

They have an interesting base of players who combine youth and experience, and with that, they hope to compete with the greats of CONMEBOL. Colombia, on the other hand, is one of the toughest rivals in South America and undoubtedly has aspirations of being on the podium. Both teams want to reach the continental tournament in the best way possible, and for that, nothing is better than a friendly match.

USA probable lineup

The United States have a great opportunity to face one of the best teams in Conmebol.

USA possible lineup: Turner; M Robinson, Richards, Ream, A Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Wright, Pulisic.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia are one of the main candidates and want to reach the Copa America in the best way possible.

Colombia possible lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Castano, Lerma; Arias, Carrascal, Diaz; Duran.