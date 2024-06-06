Portugal will face Croatia in what will a 2024 International friendly match. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Croatia will face against each other in a 2024 international friendly match. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, providing a glimpse into the formations and players likely to take the field in this interesting encounter.

It is a game that undoubtedly promises a lot. Both teams are among the main candidates to reach the final stages of Euro 2024, and a duel between them is expected to be highly intense. On one side, there are Croatia, who just finished third in Qatar 2022.

The generation that achieved this feat, as well as the final in Russia 2018, will be playing in one of their last important tournaments, and they want to make the most of it. A similar situation exists in Portugal with their great star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will likely play his last significant tournament at this Euro. Both teams are facing each other with the aim of reaching the continental competition in the best possible form.

Portugal probable lineup

In what could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last important tournament, Portugal seek to arrive in the best way to the Euro 2024.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Dalot, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Fernandes, Palhinha, Bernardo; Jota, Ronaldo, Leao.

Croatia probable lineup

Croatia will look to capitalize on what could be the last major tournament for many of their stars.

Croatia possible lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa; Baturina, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Perisic; Petkovic.