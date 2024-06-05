The Los Angeles Galaxy are now ready to go after Robert Lewandowski, according to a report out of Spain.

The LA Galaxy are ready to take back the mantle of the best team in Major League Soccer. In 2024, the Galaxy are in fourth in the MLS West with a 7-3-7 record, and have hit it out of the park with two key DP signings in Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec. Adding to that, the extension of Riqui Puig, the Galaxy have a core that can position the team for years to come.

Recently, the club has been linked with Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus, who is slated to sign with the club in the summer through various loopholes in discovery rights and eventual trades. With the arrival of Reus, the Galaxy stand to improve greatly for the remaining part of 2024, but looking ahead and according to AS in Spain, Robert Lewandowski has entered the MLS team’s radar.

Lewandowski has a contract with FC Barcelona until June of 2026, but a report from AS suggests that Barcelona will be looking to restructure their squad come next season and may listen to offers for some of their players.

Robert Lewandowski to MLS?

According to the AS report, Robert Lewandowski’s arrival to MLS would not happen until after next season in the summer of 2025. The Galaxy are trying to follow an Inter Miami set up and want to position the team with some major stars.

VIGO, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 17: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores his team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Celta Vigo and FC Barcelona at Estadio Balaidos on February 17, 2024 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

MLS is going through a push of trying to bag big-time stars in order to make their Apple TV deal more lucrative and attractive to the common fan outside of MLS. Despite the league’s push to go younger, MLS has never shied away from signing big-name stars to the league to raise the league’s profile.

According to reports, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, and Nacho have all been linked with moves to MLS recently.