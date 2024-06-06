Peru and Paraguay will face off in an international friendly. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Peru and Paraguay are set to clash in a 2024 international friendly. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

This Friday’s FIFA Matchday friendlies feature one of the most intriguing confrontations as Peru and Paraguay, two teams with similar strengths, face each other. Both teams had a poor start but are looking to improve with the Copa America approaching.

Paraguay, in particular, has struggled for several years since their historic 2010 World Cup team and is seeking to regain their lost prestige. Peru, on the other hand, needs a significant team renewal, with veteran players making way for the younger generation. With the Copa America on the horizon, these two teams have much to improve and will face each other in a critical match.

When will the Peru vs Paraguay match be played?

The Peru vs Paraguay for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Friday, June 7, at 8:30 PM (ET).

Peru vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Peru and Paraguay can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.