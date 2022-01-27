The Argentine national team is well on their way to the World Cup in Qatar and have been undefeated for 2 years now. How many games have they been undefeated? Find out here!

Argentina is back, after what was a shaky last few years, under Lionel Scaloni the Argentine national team seems to have found their groove again. Winners of the 2021 Copa America in Brazil and second in World Cup qualification after a lot of media backlash when he took over, Scaloni has found the core group of players to head towards the World Cup.

With Lionel Messi as the central figure for Argentina, Scaloni has integrated the experience of others and has played a style that is defensively sound and deadly on attack. Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Emiliano Martínez make up the rest of the core group.

After Argentina’s 0-0 draw with Brazil in the last round of Conmebol World Cup qualifying, Scaloni’s side managed a new modern-day record for the Argentine national team, an over 20 game undefeated streak. Since 2019, Argentina have been undefeated for a total of 27 games.

When did Argentina’s undefeated streak start?

Argentina began their undefeated streak back in 2019 in the Copa America third place game against Chile, a 2-1 victory, since then Argentina has not lost a game and is the national team with the longest unbeaten run at the moment.

The 27 games break down as follows:

Copa América 2019: Argentina 2 -1 Chile (Third place game).

Friendlies: Chile 0-0 Argentina; Argentina 4-0 México; Germany 2-2 Argentina; Ecuador 1-6 Argentina; Brazil 0-1 Argentina; Argentina 2-2 Uruguay.

World Cup Qualification: Argentina 1-0 Ecuador; Bolivia 1-2 Argentina; Argentina 1-1 Paraguay; Perú 0-2 Argentina; Argentina 1-1 Chile; Colombia 2-2 Argentina, Venezuela 1-3 Argentina, Argentina 3-0 Bolivia; Paraguay 0-0 Argentina; Argentina 3-0 Uruguay; Argentina 1-0 Perú; Uruguay 0 - Argentina 1; Argentina 0 - Brazil 0.

Copa América 2021: Argentina 1-1 Chile; Argentina 1-0 Uruguay; Argentina 1-0 Paraguay; Argentina 4-1 Bolivia; Argentina 3-0 Ecuador; Argentina 1(3) - 1(2) Colombia; Brazil 0-1 Argentina.

