Lionel Messi and Argentina conclude a fantastic year in the best possible way. Following Ecuador's away victory over Chile, La Albiceleste have secured a 2022 Qatar World Cup berth with four games remaining in the South American Qualifiers.

This way, Lionel Scaloni's men finish the 2021 on the right foot following a memorable Copa America title in July. Argentina have gone through many difficult years lately, so everything they've accomplished since Scaloni took over is highly appreciated in his country.

They have yet to lose a game in the Conmebol Qualifiers and it was just a matter of time before they finally clinched a place in the upcoming World Cup. From now on, they'll face the remaining matches in a comfortable spot.

Lionel Messi's Argentina qualifies for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Argentina may have struggled at home against Brazil, but that didn't seem to matter very much. Shortly after the goalless affair, Gustavo Alfaro helped his home country by leading Ecuador to a victory that confirmed La Albiceleste's qualification for Qatar.

Even though they still have to play a few more games, Argentina got the job done. Now, they'll have the event highlighted on their calendar, with Lionel Messi looking forward to winning his first World Cup in what will possibly be his last shot to do so.