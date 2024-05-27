Everything is set for the 2024 Copa America. All 16 teams are ready to compete in this tournament, and we have gathered all the information you need to know to live stream the competition, including where to watch all the games in the USA.
[Watch the 2024 Copa America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The biggest and most important tournament in South America is coming to the northern part of the continent this summer. The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States, where 16 teams will compete to lift the trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.
Millions of fans are eager to see their nations in action. For that reason, here’s the complete guide on where to watch all the games of the tournament in the USA, so you can enjoy what is set to be an astonishing competition.
2024 Copa America: Where to watch or live stream all the games
The 2024 Copa America is here. Ten CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF nations will compete in one of the oldest tournaments in the world, vying for one of the most coveted trophies in soccer.
The schedule for the group stage is set. This phase will end on July 2nd, with the Quarterfinals starting two days later, the Semifinals on July 9th and 10th, and the grand Final, as mentioned earlier, will be played on July 14th.
Schedule and results of the group stage:
Matchday 1:
- Argentina vs. Canada | Thursday, June 20, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Peru vs. Chile | Friday, June 21, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Ecuador vs. Venezuela | Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Mexico vs. Jamaica | Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- United States vs. Bolivia | Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Uruguay vs. Panama | Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Colombia vs. Paraguay | Monday, June 24, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Brazil vs. Costa Rica | Monday, June 24, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
Matchday 2:
- Peru vs. Canada | Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Chile vs. Argentina | Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Ecuador vs. Jamaica | Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Venezuela vs. Mexico | Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Panama vs. United States | Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Uruguay vs. Bolivia | Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Colombia vs. Costa Rica | Friday, June 28, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Paraguay vs. Brazil | Friday, June 28, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
Matchday 3:
- Canada vs. Chile | Saturday, June 29, 2024 |8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Argentina vs Peru | Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Mexico vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Jamaica vs. Venezuela | Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Bolivia vs. Panama | Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- United States vs. Uruguay | Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Brazil vs. Colombia | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
- Costa Rica vs. Paraguay | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
The schedule for the rest of the tournament, from the quarterfinals to the final, will be announced once the group stage is over.
2024 Copa America: Which teams are participating?
As mentioned earlier, all 10 CONMEBOL teams will participate in the 2024 Copa America. This means that Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Colombia will be part of the tournament.
The other six nations qualified through CONCACAF’s Nations League. The United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Panama secured their tickets to this competition.
2024 Copa America: Titles per team
In 107 years of existence, eight nations have lifted the Copa America trophy, all of them CONMEBOL teams. The best performances by a CONCACAF squad came in 1993 and 2001, when Mexico reached the finals but lost to Argentina and Colombia, respectively.
- Argentina – 15 titles
- Uruguay – 15 titles
- Brazil – 9 titles
- Paraguay – 2 titles
- Chile – 2 titles
- Peru – 2 titles
- Colombia – 1 title
- Bolivia – 1 title
Only four nations have achieved consecutive Copa America titles. Argentina has done it four times (including one three-peat), Uruguay three times, Brazil twice, and Chile once.
SURVEY Who will win the 2024 Copa America?
Who will win the 2024 Copa America?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE