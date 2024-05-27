The 2024 Copa America is about to start. In this article, you will find all the details on where to watch all the games in the USA and live stream them.

2024 Copa America: Where to watch all the games live in the USA

Everything is set for the 2024 Copa America. All 16 teams are ready to compete in this tournament, and we have gathered all the information you need to know to live stream the competition, including where to watch all the games in the USA.

[Watch the 2024 Copa America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The biggest and most important tournament in South America is coming to the northern part of the continent this summer. The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States, where 16 teams will compete to lift the trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.

Millions of fans are eager to see their nations in action. For that reason, here’s the complete guide on where to watch all the games of the tournament in the USA, so you can enjoy what is set to be an astonishing competition.

2024 Copa America: Where to watch or live stream all the games

The 2024 Copa America is here. Ten CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF nations will compete in one of the oldest tournaments in the world, vying for one of the most coveted trophies in soccer.

The schedule for the group stage is set. This phase will end on July 2nd, with the Quarterfinals starting two days later, the Semifinals on July 9th and 10th, and the grand Final, as mentioned earlier, will be played on July 14th.

Schedule and results of the group stage:

Matchday 1:

Argentina vs. Canada | Thursday, June 20, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Thursday, June 20, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Peru vs. Chile | Friday, June 21, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Friday, June 21, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Ecuador vs. Venezuela | Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Mexico vs. Jamaica | Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX United States vs. Bolivia | Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Uruguay vs. Panama | Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Sunday, June 23, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Colombia vs. Paraguay | Monday, June 24, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Monday, June 24, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Brazil vs. Costa Rica | Monday, June 24, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

Matchday 2:

Peru vs. Canada | Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Chile vs. Argentina | Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Tuesday, June 25, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Ecuador vs. Jamaica | Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Venezuela vs. Mexico | Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Panama vs. United States | Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Uruguay vs. Bolivia | Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Thursday, June 27, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Colombia vs. Costa Rica | Friday, June 28, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Friday, June 28, 2024 | 6:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Paraguay vs. Brazil | Friday, June 28, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

Matchday 3:

Canada vs. Chile | Saturday, June 29, 2024 |8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Saturday, June 29, 2024 |8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Argentina vs Peru | Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Mexico vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Jamaica vs. Venezuela | Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Sunday, June 30, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Bolivia vs. Panama | Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX United States vs. Uruguay | Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Monday, July 1, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Brazil vs. Colombia | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

| Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | , FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX Costa Rica vs. Paraguay | Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | 9:00 PM ET | Fubo, FS1, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

The schedule for the rest of the tournament, from the quarterfinals to the final, will be announced once the group stage is over.

2024 Copa America: Which teams are participating?

As mentioned earlier, all 10 CONMEBOL teams will participate in the 2024 Copa America. This means that Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Colombia will be part of the tournament.

A general view of the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the 2024 Copa America final.

The other six nations qualified through CONCACAF’s Nations League. The United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Panama secured their tickets to this competition.

2024 Copa America: Titles per team

In 107 years of existence, eight nations have lifted the Copa America trophy, all of them CONMEBOL teams. The best performances by a CONCACAF squad came in 1993 and 2001, when Mexico reached the finals but lost to Argentina and Colombia, respectively.

Argentina – 15 titles

Uruguay – 15 titles

Brazil – 9 titles

Paraguay – 2 titles

Chile – 2 titles

Peru – 2 titles

Colombia – 1 title

Bolivia – 1 title

Only four nations have achieved consecutive Copa America titles. Argentina has done it four times (including one three-peat), Uruguay three times, Brazil twice, and Chile once.