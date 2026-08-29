Video: Lionel Messi completes hat trick with stunning chip goal vs CF Montreal

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the match with a header from Casemiro, but CF Montreal responded just a few minutes later to level the contest at 1-1. Lionel Messi then came through for Miami, scoring a free-kick goal with a touch of luck to put the squad back in front.

Messi goes direct and pays off! 💥@InterMiamiCF regain the lead over Montréal. pic.twitter.com/aJH1USLcox — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

The opening goal originated from a cross by Telasco Segovia, with Casemiro—slotted in at center back for the match—rising above the defense to connect with a strong header.

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Messi’s goal stemmed from a foul by Noah Streit on Ian Fray along the wing. Messi stepped up to take the set piece, sending a hybrid shot-cross into the center of the box that took a deflection off Luca Petrasso before finding the back of the net.

Lionel Messi’s fantastic brace

Messi added an incredible goal to complete his brace and extend Inter Miami’s lead. The star forward feinted past Montreal‘s entire defense before finishing phenomenally, recording his 97th career goal with Inter Miami.

Dancing through the defense 🤯



Messi scores his second of the game and is now tied for most goals this season with 16 😳



📺 Watch on Apple TV: https://t.co/MFnT751CHE pic.twitter.com/QRJpqJL1pC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

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Messi completes hat trick

Messi capped off a flawless performance by completing his hat trick in the 83rd minute. Following a steal and assist by Rodrigo De Paul that left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Messi delivered an exquisite chip shot over the keeper to find the net. Inter Miami closed out the match with a dominant 6-1 victory.

With the strike, Messi reached 926 career goals as he continues to close in on the 1,000-goal milestone. He now sits just 75 goals away, a feat that looks increasingly attainable by the day given his ongoing form.

More Messi magic for the HAT TRICK 🤯@InterMiamiCF are up 5-1 over Montréal! pic.twitter.com/bGdFvq0nDu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

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Impressive free-kick stat

In a remarkable stat, Lionel Messi has now scored more free-kick goals for Inter Miami (9) than penalty kicks (7) since joining the club, a stat that only increases the meaning of being one of the greatest players in soccer history.

Additionally, if the goal is credited to Messi rather than ruled an own goal due to the deflection, he officially passes Juninho Pernambucano (72) on the list of all-time free-kick goalscorers with 73.