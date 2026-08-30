NY Yankees make intriguing roster moves ahead of a crucial stage of the 2026 MLB season

The New York Yankees are at a crucial point in the 2026 MLB season, where every win is another step toward the playoffs, just as every loss is a setback. For that reason, Aaron Boone’s team decided to recall RHP Luis Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with the goal of adding depth to the rotation.

Not only that, but according to the Yankees PR Department X account, the Bronx Bombers also optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. These moves were made ahead of the final game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Injuries like George Lombard Jr.’s may be one of the reasons why Aaron Boone’s plans have been altered, as well as the need for different options among his players. What is certain is that the Pinstripes do not want to leave anything to chance at this point of the year.

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Luis Gil’s return to the Yankees

After making several starts for the big-league club earlier this season, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was optioned down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to work through some control issues and build up his stamina after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. Having ironed out his mechanics down in the minors, Luis Gil’s long-awaited return to the rotation comes at the absolute perfect time as New York gears up for the stretch run.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning.

The top and established part of the Yankees’ starting rotation is led by aces such as Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. Behind them are options with more defined roles in the starting rotation, such as Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren.

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Aaron Boone wants to lead his team to the playoffs

Aaron Boone’s Yankees are currently making their final push down the stretch as they look to secure a spot in the 2026 postseason. Sitting second in the AL East behind Tampa Bay Rays, they hold a strong grip on a Wild Card berth with 26 games left in the regular season.

To punch their ticket, the Pinstripes need to maintain pitching consistency and hope for the quick return of captain Aaron Judge, who will spend even more time with his teammates, from the injured list to boost the lineup against division rivals like the Boston Red Sox. The Bronx Bombers last made the playoffs in 2025, and Boone is aiming to keep the roster focused to avoid any late-September collapse and return to October baseball.