NY Giants expected to upgrade specific area to take care of Jaxson Dart after roster cuts

The New York Giants have trimmed their roster down to the NFL's mandatory 53-man squad, but that doesn't mean they are done exploring more moves.

Aside from establishing a winning culture in East Rutherford, helping and keeping Jaxson Dart safe are the New York Giants‘ main goals for the 2026 NFL season. Thus, reports suggest the G-Men will explore a move to bolster the offensive line and provide Dart with more protection and chemistry at a pivotal position.

“I think center is a place the Giants will look to upgrade over the next few days,” the New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy stated. “Not sure if it will be possible, but I get the sense that they’d like to bring in a viable challenger to John Michael Schmitz.“

Throughout the NFL preseason, the Giants‘ depth at center included veteran Lucas Patrick. However, John Harbaugh and company have decided they can do without the 33-year-old offensive lineman.

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NY Giants cut Lucas Patrick

Just as New York released quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Jake Haener to get down to a 53-man roster, the Giants have parted ways with Patrick. “Also among the Giants’ cuts is OL Lucas Patrick, who had a strong camp,” as reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

The move means Bryan Hudson, the 25-year-old out of Louisville, is trending toward becoming the backup at center. However, much can change, and the G-Men could bring in a new face—not only to compete for the backup job, but to take over the starting gig altogether.

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Protect Dart at all costs

Although Jameis Winston makes for entertaining outings and is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, the Giants can only go so far without their franchise quarterback under center. New York must make sure Dart stays healthy and pays as few visits to the medical blue tent as possible. Much of that hinges on Dart’s hands and decision-making, but the team has a big role to play as well.

At the very least, the G-Men must provide their QB1 with solid protectors around him. Once he scrambles out of the pocket, Dart is by himself. Coming off a season-ending IR stint late in the 2025 NFL season, Giants center Schmitz is in for a big challenge. While left tackle is usually considered the make-or-break position for an offensive line with a right-handed quarterback, center is just as crucial.

Tasked with snapping the ball on every play, reading the opposing defense before the snap, and alerting his quarterback and line teammates, the center’s job in the NFL is often overlooked. The Giants aren’t making that mistake, though, and are clearly taking a long, careful look at their current situation.