Odell Beckham Jr. raises jersey number speculation with spot on NY Giants WR depth chart confirmed

Wearing No. 3, Odell Beckham Jr. has clawed his way onto the New York Giants' 53-man roster, but he could change jerseys soon.

With Odell Beckham Jr. making the roster, the New York Giants‘ wide receiver depth chart is set for the 2026 NFL season—at least to start the campaign. There is an asterisk, as Braxton Berrios has been released but is expected back for Week 1. Moreover, listing Beckham Jr. may have to wait, as there is suspense over which jersey number the veteran wideout will don in his second stint with the G-Men.

Beckham Jr. has been rocking No. 3 for some time now. It was his jersey number in college at LSU, and aside from his time with the Giants and Browns, he wore the single digit throughout his NFL career. Through training camp and the preseason, Beckham Jr. has stuck with No. 3, too. If he’s a little superstitious, he may not want to change numbers now.

However, the speculation is already loud. If there’s a number OBJ is linked to in New York, it’s No. 13. That hadn’t been up for grabs hitherto. But the Giants have now made the jersey number available, leading to questions over whether Beckham Jr. will return to his No. 13 era or stay put.

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“Odell Beckham made the team,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports wrote on his X account. “Will he be in No. 13 at tomorrow’s practice?”

Odell with No. 13 and No. 3.

NY Giants open path to No. 13

In one of the latest roster moves to trim the squad down to 53 players, the New York Giants have waived wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, as reported by Jordan Schultz. Though the move was expected, it serves as confirmation that Beckham Jr. could take the vacated No. 13 jersey, which Hyatt donned. The number is up for grabs, but it remains to be seen if Odell will want to snatch it. Perhaps he feels better wearing No. 3.

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His return to the Big Apple is deeply rooted in nostalgia and a sense of righting his wrongs in the City That Never Sleeps, but he may not want to make everything look exactly the way it did years ago. As magical as the journey was, Beckham Jr.’s first stint with the G-Men ended with a trade to Cleveland, and there’s reason to believe OBJ is hoping for a much different ending this time around.

Beckham Jr. had success wearing No. 13, but he won a Super Bowl with No. 3 on the front and back of his jersey. In 2026, it’s clear what a 33-year-old Beckham Jr. is after. Moreover, changing his jersey number could come at a price.

Players can’t simply change jersey numbers

For NFL players changing their numbers midway through a season, they usually must buy out the entire inventory of existing jerseys with their old number. Needless to say, many fans in New York have already purchased their No. 3 Beckham Jr. jersey, even before his roster spot was confirmed.

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For many others, however, a return to his old number would be great, as they could bring their old Odell jerseys out of the closet from his first stint in town. Either way, regardless of whether they’re wearing OBJ’s No. 3 or No. 13 jersey, fans will be making their way to MetLife Stadium all season long to see a team legend back on the gridiron.