Why isn’t Guillermo Hoyos coaching Inter Miami vs CF Montreal today, Aug. 29?

Inter Miami prepare to face CF Montreal in MLS action, but questions surround the status and absence of head coach Guillermo Hoyos ahead of the match.

Inter Miami and CF Montreal square off in a key MLS matchup, battling for vital points as predicted lineups take shape and Lionel Messi is expected to take the pitch. However, Guillermo Hoyos will not be available for the contest.

Beyond Inter Miami confirming Hoyos’s departure and Cristian Gonzalez’s arrival, Hoyos has received an MLS suspension. MLS fined Hoyos undisclosed amounts and suspended him for one match due to the club’s repeated violation of the Late Kickoff Policy.

With the disciplinary action, it has now been confirmed that Hoyos will not be on the pitch or the bench with his team. However, he may not have been there regardless, as the Herons confirmed the hiring of a new coach, Gonzalez.

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Why Hoyos was suspended

MLS confirmed that Miami breached the late kickoff policy during matches against Nashville on Aug. 15, Philadelphia Union on Aug. 19, and Toronto on Aug. 22.

Guillermo Hoyos of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami are currently enduring a five-match winless streak, recording four losses and one draw across all competitions, including the Leagues Cup and the MLS regular season.

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In MLS play, Inter Miami trail Eastern Conference leader Nashville SC by 10 points with 13 matches remaining until the end of the regular MLS season, and the squad needs to do it if they don’t want to end the campaign trophyless.

Hoyos took over the Miami bench in April after the sudden resignation of Javier Mascherano, who had guided the franchise to its first league title just months earlier.