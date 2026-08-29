Lionel Messi scores four goals for Inter Miami vs Montreal: When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo did it?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi delivered a spectacular four-goal performance against CF Montreal, sparking comparisons to the last time Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished the feat.

Inter Miami snapped their losing streak in MLS by thrashing CF Montreal 7-1, a blowout driven by Lionel Messi scoring four goals in the match. The performance naturally raises the question: when was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished the same feat?

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in a single match was on Feb. 9, 2023, during Al-Nassr FC’s 4-0 victory over Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League—more than three years ago.

However, both players remain within reach of one of soccer’s greatest milestones: reaching 1,000 career goals, an achievement that would further cement their legacies in the sport.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s last four-goal performance

Ronaldo put the squad—managed at the time by Rudi Garcia—ahead with a left-footed cross-shot before capitalizing on a pass into space to make it 2-0, putting together a masterclass in just 40 minutes before adding two more in the second half.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match.

In the 21st minute against Al Wehda, Ronaldo controlled a pass in space from Ghareeb inside the box, finishing from a tight angle with his left foot to put Al-Nassr in front. In the 40th minute, Al Najei delivered another pass into space, sending Ronaldo one-on-one with goalkeeper Atiah. Ronaldo finished between the keeper’s legs for the 2-0 lead, giving Garcia and his squad total control.

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In the second half, a VAR review for a handball resulted in a penalty, giving Ronaldo the opportunity for his third goal, which he converted without mistake. To seal the match, Ronaldo added his fourth on another one-on-one opportunity against Atiah, scoring on his second attempt to make it 4-0 and complete a monumental performance in 61 minutes of play.

The race to 1,000 goals

Messi continues to close in on Ronaldo’s overall tally. The Portuguese forward currently sits at 978 career goals, while Messi’s four-goal outing brings him to 927 official goals in 1,170 matches. That leaves Messi just 73 goals shy of reaching the 1,000-goal mark that both legendary players share as a career target.