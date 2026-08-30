NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone provides important injury update on George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. was unable to finish the game against the Boston Red Sox, raising concerns for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The New York Yankees secured an important victory in their series against the Boston Red Sox, but it ended on a bittersweet note. George Lombard Jr. was unable to finish the game due to discomfort in his right knee and, pending his upcoming tests, manager Aaron Boone revealed to the media that it is a “day-to-day situation.”

Speaking with Ken Rosenthal on Fox, Boone also added: “We’ll kind of monitor him right now. Obviously he’s good enough to stay in.” In some way, these words bring calm to the Bronx during a crucial stretch of the regular season.

Injuries have hit the Pinstripes hard this season, with Ryan McMahon being another player currently going through the rehab process. With the postseason in mind, Boone needs all of his players in optimal condition to achieve good results and secure his future with the Yankees.

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The alternatives Boone has to replace Lombard Jr.

Instead of going in blind while waiting on MRI results, Aaron Boone actually has a few quick pivots to handle George Lombard Jr.’s knee injury. Sliding Jose Caballero over to shortstop is the cleanest option for the defense, which lets Amed Rosario take over at third.

George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees (R) is checked on by manager Aaron Boone.

Boone could also hand daily shortstop reps back to Anthony Volpe if he wants to shake up the infield mix entirely. It’s a classic late-season shuffle for the Yankees, but Caballero’s versatility gives Boone enough cover while Lombard stays day-to-day.

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Interesting challenges ahead for the Yankees

Sitting at 77-59 and four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, the Yankees have 26 games left in the regular season. New York wraps up a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox today at Yankee Stadium before embarking on a crucial West Coast trip.

That road swing starts with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium from August 31 to September 2, followed by a three-game set against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park from September 4 to 6.