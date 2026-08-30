Josh Jacobs on NFL commissioner exempt list: What it means and how it affects Packers RB depth chart

With the 2026 NFL season around the corner, the Green Bay Packers have been dealt a tough hand after the league confirmed its decision on the running back.

Josh Jacobs‘ status for the 2026 NFL season remains uncertain amid the ongoing investigation. Although the Green Bay Packers‘ running back depth chart behind Jacobs remains unchanged, the latest league decision has major roster implications ahead of the final preseason cuts.

“NFL is placing Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the commissioner exempt list,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on his X account. The NFL’s commissioner exempt list is “a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances,” as stated in the league’s player personnel manual. In essence, it’s a paid-leave status that serves as a placeholder and doesn’t count against a team’s active 53-man roster.

With Jacobs being the latest addition to the list, he won’t take up a spot on the active roster. As long as he remains on the list, Jacobs is not allowed to play nor attend games. This means that, should he stay on the commissioner exempt list through Week 1, he will miss the Packers‘ season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. In turn, MarShawn Lloyd, the second-string halfback behind Jacobs, would get the starting nod.

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Packers’ running backs could move up a spot

As long as Jacobs remains on the commissioner exempt list, the Packers must act as if he isn’t on the team. That means there could be a long line of halfbacks ready to earn promotions.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

Third-year running back MarShawn Lloyd appears to be the main candidate to take over HB1 duties in case Jacobs misses games during the 2026 NFL season. However, Green Bay also traded for Jacobs’ potential replacement, Kaleb Johnson, so he could run away with the starting gig as well.

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One thing is clear: The Packers knew Jacobs’ designation to paid leave was coming, and the move for Johnson was no coincidence. Chris Brooks is the other running back on the team’s depth chart, which, as of this moment, doesn’t include Jacobs. His new status has effectively cast him aside from the team’s lineup.

Three players on exempt list, three more under review

Although Schefter reported there will be no more players added to the commissioner exempt list on Sunday, he couldn’t confirm or deny whether there would be a new addition in the coming days.

Along with Jacobs, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper have been added to the list, meaning they are currently sidelined, too.

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Meanwhile, the league is still reviewing the situations surrounding Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, as well as Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman.