It was a highly anticipated matchup between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, as it was expected to be Lionel Messi’s MLS debut. Despite coach Gerardo Martino decided to place him on the bench to start the matchup due to the demanding schedule, he collaborated in the team’s 2-0 victory.

Inter Miami have a hard road ahead to be in the playoffs, considering they opened the day as the last team in their Conference. However, they were able to score first even with Messi on the bench. It was Diego Gomez who gave them the edge in the first half.

Messi entered the game in the 59th minute with his team leading. He wasn’t as impactful on the final score as usual, but he found away to score again with one minute to. His appearance gave Inter Miami the certainty of a much needed result.

Why didn’t Lionel Messi start for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi wasted no time leaving his mark, as he led Inter Miami to a historic victory in the Leagues Cup. In his first tournament with the club, Messi’s exceptional scoring ability played a significant role in clinching their maiden championship.

Notably, Messi’s influence extended beyond that competition. During last Wednesday’s US Open Cup semifinals against Cincinnati, he provided two crucial assists in a thrilling 3-3 draw. This ultimately secured Inter Miami’s place in the final through another penalty shootout.

This challenging calendar has forced Inter Miami to play too many matchups in about a month. In order to ensure Messi doesn’t suffer any injury setbacks, Martino chose to keep his best player off the field to start the game.

When is Lionel Messi’s next game?

Lionel Messi’s next matchup with Inter Miami is on Wednesday, August 30, in an MLS game against Nashville.