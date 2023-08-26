Lionel Messi gets to the 'big screen' in one of the most famous places in the world

Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami in the United States. In less than a month, the star from Argentina took one of the worst teams in the MLS and led them to win the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Furthermore, a few days later, Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and company went on the road to beat the best team in the country: FC Cincinnati. That victory gave them a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

Soccer is living a historic moment worldwide with two veterans showing anything is possible. Lionel Messi in the US and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Now, there’s another massive feat which will take place in New York.

Lionel Messi will go live on Times Square in New York

Lionel Messi makes his official MLS debut today against the New York Red Bulls on the road. That’s why, in a historic decision, Apple TV has decided to broadcast live the game in Times Square.

No kidding. Lionel Messi will be on the big screen in one of the most famous places in the world. Just imagine. Thousands of tourists walking around Manhattan suddenly would be able to turn around and see a legend. It’s going to be an image for the ages.

Will Lionel Messi and Inter Miami make the MLS playoffs?

The quest for a miracle starts in New York. Right now, Inter Miami are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They will only have 12 games to climb back to the 9th spot in the standings to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s a 12-point deficit.