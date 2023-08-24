Lionel Messi is just one step away from winning another title in the United States. Inter Miami had to sweat, but eventually beat FC Cincinnati on penalties to go through the 2023 US Open Cup final.

It was the first time Leo couldn’t score for the Herons, but he still found a way to make an impact. With his side trailing 2-0, the Argentine star came up with two assists for Leo Campana to force the extra time.

With Josef Martinez and Kubo scoring another goal for each side, Inter Miami ultimately got the upper hand in the penalty kicks shootout. After the heartbreaking defeat, FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan surrendered to Messi’s magic.

Cincinnati coach praises ‘diference-maker’ Messi

“He makes the delivery on the plays that matter, and that’s where he’s the difference maker,” Noonan said postgame, via MLS’ official website. Besides, he also weighed in on the team’s mood after blowing a two-goal lead.

“This one hurts,” he said. “They’re gutted. They put a lot into it and we were in position to advance to a final and came up short. So the guys are struggling with this one, as they should be.

“We made some adjustments that we weren’t expecting to,” Noonan added. “But I still thought we were in a position to see out the game. You gotta dig deep in moments like this. It’s two losses, but it’s two important losses. So, how we come out of this is up to us.”

Cincinnati had previously lost to rivals Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer, and had also been eliminated from the Leagues Cup by Nashville. They were close to hand Messi his first loss in the US, but the Argentine star didn’t like the idea.