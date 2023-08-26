Lionel Messi is creating miracles with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and also reached the U.S. Open Cup final after beating FC Cincinnati.

The star from Argentina has scored ten goals in eight matches and, in the semifinals against Cincinnati, delivered two impressive assists. The help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba was a key factor.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi’s performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the next challenge for Inter Miami seems to be the toughest one: the MLS Cup.

What are the odds to win the MLS Cup for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi makes his official MLS debut this Saturday against the New York Red Bulls. Right now, Inter Miami are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They will only have 12 games to climb back to the 9th spot in the standings to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s a 12-point deficit.

However, even in this ‘impossible’ scenario, the Messi effect is real. Inter Miami have gotten the third best odds to win the MLS Cup at +750. They’re just behind FC Cincinnati (+500) and LAFC (+700).

Believe it or not, Lionel Messi and company are ahead in the odds compared with better positioned clubs in the standings like Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution, Orlando City, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders or St. Louis.

Of course, the situation is just staggering. A team with almost no real chances to qualify for the playoffs are currently the third favorite to hoist the trophy in the MLS.