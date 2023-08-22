No one is above the law, and that’s a good thing, even Champions League winning managers like a certain Pep Guardiola. On Monday evening a video began to circulate on social media of a traffic warden having an exchange of words with the Manchester City manager in what appeared to be a traffic stop.

The stop was in fact a ticket issued to Guardiola who had parked his car in Manchester and committed an infraction by leaving his car on a double yellow line. As Guardiola returned to his vehicle, he was handed the parking ticket by the warden.

Then the warden asked the Manchester City boss for an autograph, in which the incident was captured on TikTok of Guardiola laughing and grabbing his ticket before leaving in his car.

What did Guardiola say to police over traffic ticket?

The police warden could not hold back his admiration of the Spanish manager and asked for an autograph to which Guardiola responded jokingly, ‘You want a picture? You have to pay for the picture!’

Manchester City announced that Guardiola is expected to miss the next two Premier League matches due to a “routine operation on a back problem.” It has been reported that Guardiola has been suffering from back pain for some time now and will travel to Barcelona for the procedure.