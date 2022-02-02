Weston McKennie gave the USMNT the lead over Honduras with an accurate header early in the first half. Here, take a look at the video of the goal that put the USA in front in the World Cup Qualifier game.

Following a road defeat to Canada, the USMNT returned home aiming to get back to winning ways. Gregg Berhalter decided to make seven changes and it seems to be paying off, as the USA are already beating Honduras in Minnesota.

It was Weston McKennie who put his team in front on Matchday 11 of the Concacaf Qualifiers. The Juventus star netted a beautiful header early in the first half to help his team take control of the game.

The Stars and Stripes know they need to get the job done tonight to take another steps towards Qatar 2022. Honduras are bottom of the standings and have already lost any World Cup hope, so this is a must-win for the hosts.

Watch: Weston McKennie puts the USA in front vs. Honduras

With Christian Pulisic on the bench, the USMNT stepped into the Allianz Field aggressively looking for the opening goal. It didn't take long for them to find it as McKennie found the net with this header.