Villarreal has surprised Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win at El Madrigal stadium for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarter-finals. The Spanish side was able to hold the Germans back during the game and now they will have to reaffirm their win with a visit to the Allianz Arena next week.

The home side scored the first goal just eight minutes into the match with a clever play that finished Arnaut Danjuma, who scored his seventh Champions League goal in just eleven games, the stars such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Villarreal had many chances to make the second goal, including a disallowed goal. Meanwhile, Bayern gained track and started to create chances but it wasn’t enough to equalize the score. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Villarreal defeat Bayern Munich: Funniest memes and reactions

Robert Lewandowski was one of the most criticized players, as he almost didn't have any chances during the match. However, many fans were also frustrated about the missed chances from Villarreal.