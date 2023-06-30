Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Honduras meeting Haiti. This group B game will take place at Bank of America Stadium. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Honduras vs Haiti online free in the US on Fubo]

Honduras are the last team in the group with just one point. However, they still have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals because they tied with Qatar at the last minute. They must combine a win with a favorable result in the Mexico game.

Haiti have a very enticing opportunity to be in the next round. They lost to Mexico in the second game of the group, but their win over Qatar means they control their qualification. Another win is enough to continue playing.

When will Honduras vs Haiti be played?

Honduras will encounter with Haiti on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Sunday, July 2. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte.

Honduras vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Haiti in the US

The game between Honduras and Haiti on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, UniMás, and Vix+ are the other options.